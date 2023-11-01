Providence (8-2) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 16 at 1:30 PM ET, at home against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

Upcoming Providence games

Providence's next matchup information

Opponent: Sacred Heart Pioneers

Sacred Heart Pioneers Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Amica Mutual Pavilion Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Top Providence players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Bryce Hopkins 10 15.9 7.8 1.6 1.1 0.2 43.3% (55-127) 21.1% (8-38) Devin Carter 10 15.7 7.8 3.0 1.3 1.5 47.8% (54-113) 36.7% (22-60) Josh Oduro 10 14.0 6.0 1.9 0.8 1.4 62.9% (56-89) 45.5% (5-11) Ticket Gaines 10 6.9 4.3 1.5 0.8 0.7 42.3% (22-52) 31.7% (13-41) Jayden Pierre 7 8.3 1.3 2.6 1.4 0.0 44.2% (19-43) 40.9% (9-22)

