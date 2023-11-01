Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Rhode Island Rams! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more.

Rhode Island team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jaden House 10 14.6 3.1 1.5 0.6 0.3 Zek Montgomery 10 13.6 4.8 1.8 0.1 0.4 Luis Kortright 10 9.9 3.8 3.0 0.8 0.1 Jeremy Foumena 10 6.6 4.8 0.6 0.2 0.5 David Fuchs 9 7.2 6.9 1.4 0.6 0.1 Tyson Brown 10 5.7 3.6 0.6 1.0 0.9 Cam Estevez 9 5.8 1.4 0.4 0.6 0.1 Brandon Weston 8 5.8 2.4 1.0 0.6 0.0 Always Wright 10 2.9 1.7 2.5 0.6 0.1 Josaphat Bilau 5 4.2 6.2 0.8 0.6 1.0

Rhode Island season stats

This season, Rhode Island has a 5-5 record so far.

The Rams have a 5-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 0-2 in neutral-site games.

Against the Yale Bulldogs on November 26, Rhode Island notched its best win of the season, which was a 76-72 home victory.

The Rams are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

Rhode Island's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 squads.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Rhode Island games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Delaware N 4:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 New Hampshire H 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Northeastern H 1:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Saint Joseph's (PA) H 7:00 PM Tue, Jan 9 Davidson A 7:00 PM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.