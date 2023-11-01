Buy Tickets for Rhode Island Rams Basketball Games
Rhode Island's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Rams are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 16 at 4:30 PM ET, versus the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.
Upcoming Rhode Island games
Rhode Island's next matchup information
- Opponent: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Location: UBS Arena
- Broadcast: FloHoops
Top Rhode Island players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jaden House
|10
|14.6
|3.1
|1.5
|0.6
|0.3
|47.3% (53-112)
|34.2% (13-38)
|Zek Montgomery
|10
|13.6
|4.8
|1.8
|0.1
|0.4
|51.5% (50-97)
|43.3% (13-30)
|Luis Kortright
|10
|9.9
|3.8
|3.0
|0.8
|0.1
|45.6% (36-79)
|27.3% (6-22)
|Jeremy Foumena
|10
|6.6
|4.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.5
|48.3% (28-58)
|33.3% (3-9)
|David Fuchs
|9
|7.2
|6.9
|1.4
|0.6
|0.1
|45.3% (24-53)
|16.7% (1-6)
