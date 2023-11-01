Rhode Island's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Rams are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 16 at 4:30 PM ET, versus the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.

Upcoming Rhode Island games

Rhode Island's next matchup information

Opponent: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Location: UBS Arena

UBS Arena Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Rhode Island players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jaden House 10 14.6 3.1 1.5 0.6 0.3 47.3% (53-112) 34.2% (13-38) Zek Montgomery 10 13.6 4.8 1.8 0.1 0.4 51.5% (50-97) 43.3% (13-30) Luis Kortright 10 9.9 3.8 3.0 0.8 0.1 45.6% (36-79) 27.3% (6-22) Jeremy Foumena 10 6.6 4.8 0.6 0.2 0.5 48.3% (28-58) 33.3% (3-9) David Fuchs 9 7.2 6.9 1.4 0.6 0.1 45.3% (24-53) 16.7% (1-6)

