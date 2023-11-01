Rhode Island's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Rams are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 16 at 4:30 PM ET, versus the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.

Upcoming Rhode Island games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Delaware N 4:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 New Hampshire H 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Northeastern H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Saint Joseph's (PA) H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Davidson A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UMass H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Saint Bonaventure A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Dayton A 12:30 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Fordham H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 George Mason A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 La Salle H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Duquesne H 12:30 PM
Tue, Feb 6 George Washington A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 UMass A 2:00 PM
Sun, Feb 18 Loyola Chicago H 12:00 PM

Rhode Island's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: UBS Arena
  • Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Rhode Island players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jaden House 10 14.6 3.1 1.5 0.6 0.3 47.3% (53-112) 34.2% (13-38)
Zek Montgomery 10 13.6 4.8 1.8 0.1 0.4 51.5% (50-97) 43.3% (13-30)
Luis Kortright 10 9.9 3.8 3.0 0.8 0.1 45.6% (36-79) 27.3% (6-22)
Jeremy Foumena 10 6.6 4.8 0.6 0.2 0.5 48.3% (28-58) 33.3% (3-9)
David Fuchs 9 7.2 6.9 1.4 0.6 0.1 45.3% (24-53) 16.7% (1-6)

