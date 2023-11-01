Do you live and breathe all things Rider? Then take off that mustard-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your pride in the Broncs. For additional details, including current team stats, continue scrolling.

Rider team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Mervin James 9 18.6 7.1 1.2 0.9 0.9 Corey McKeithan 9 9.8 4.0 3.4 1.7 0.2 TJ Weeks Jr. 9 8.6 6.8 1.1 1.1 0.1 Allen Powell 9 7.8 1.7 2.4 1.3 0.0 Tariq Ingraham 9 7.4 7.0 0.9 0.4 0.6 JT Langston Jr. 9 4.7 2.4 0.6 0.7 0.7 DJ Dudley 9 4.2 2.6 0.9 0.3 0.2 Ruben Rodriguez 8 2.0 1.9 0.8 0.5 0.0 Ife West-Ingram 7 2.1 2.7 0.4 0.4 0.1 Anthony McCall 8 1.8 1.5 0.0 0.1 0.1

Rider season stats

Rider's record is just only 2-7 so far this season.

The Broncs have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-6 record on the road.

Rider captured its signature win of the season on December 8, when it beat the Stonehill Skyhawks, who rank No. 333 in the RPI rankings, 73-56.

The Broncs, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, own a record of 0-1.

Rider has no games left against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Rider games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Monmouth A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Delaware A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 23 Pennsylvania H 1:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Penn State A 2:00 PM Fri, Jan 5 Quinnipiac A 7:30 PM

