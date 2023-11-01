Buy Tickets for Rider Broncs Basketball Games
Rider (2-7) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Monmouth Hawks.
Upcoming Rider games
Rider's next matchup information
- Opponent: Monmouth Hawks
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: OceanFirst Bank Center
- Broadcast: FloHoops
Top Rider players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Mervin James
|9
|18.6
|7.1
|1.2
|0.9
|0.9
|50.8% (62-122)
|38.5% (5-13)
|Corey McKeithan
|9
|9.8
|4.0
|3.4
|1.7
|0.2
|39.8% (33-83)
|31.0% (9-29)
|TJ Weeks Jr.
|9
|8.6
|6.8
|1.1
|1.1
|0.1
|31.3% (26-83)
|26.5% (13-49)
|Allen Powell
|9
|7.8
|1.7
|2.4
|1.3
|0.0
|28.1% (27-96)
|16.0% (8-50)
|Tariq Ingraham
|9
|7.4
|7.0
|0.9
|0.4
|0.6
|39.3% (24-61)
|0.0% (0-1)
