Rider (2-7) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Monmouth Hawks.

Upcoming Rider games

Rider's next matchup information

Opponent: Monmouth Hawks

Opponent: Monmouth Hawks
Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Location: OceanFirst Bank Center

Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Rider players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Mervin James 9 18.6 7.1 1.2 0.9 0.9 50.8% (62-122) 38.5% (5-13) Corey McKeithan 9 9.8 4.0 3.4 1.7 0.2 39.8% (33-83) 31.0% (9-29) TJ Weeks Jr. 9 8.6 6.8 1.1 1.1 0.1 31.3% (26-83) 26.5% (13-49) Allen Powell 9 7.8 1.7 2.4 1.3 0.0 28.1% (27-96) 16.0% (8-50) Tariq Ingraham 9 7.4 7.0 0.9 0.4 0.6 39.3% (24-61) 0.0% (0-1)

