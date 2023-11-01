If you're a big fan of Robert Morris, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Colonials apparel. For additional info, continue scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Robert Morris Colonials jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Robert Morris team leaders

Want to buy Markeese Hastings' jersey? Or another Robert Morris player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Markeese Hastings 9 15.0 8.6 0.8 1.2 0.8 Justice Williams 9 14.1 2.7 2.7 0.8 0.2 TJ Wainwright 9 11.0 1.8 1.2 0.2 0.1 Stephaun Walker 10 9.9 6.3 0.9 0.9 0.3 Josh Corbin 7 12.1 2.4 3.1 1.0 0.0 Jackson Last 10 5.3 4.3 1.5 1.3 0.7 Alfredo Boglio 10 3.7 1.1 1.7 0.1 0.0 Alvaro Folgueiras 10 2.5 2.5 0.8 0.2 0.3 Chris Ford 8 2.1 2.3 0.4 0.5 0.1 Trey James 7 0.6 1.0 0.1 0.3 0.0

Robert Morris season stats

This season, Robert Morris has won only two games (2-8).

The Colonials have a 2-3 record at home and a 0-5 record on the road.

In its signature win of the season, Robert Morris took down the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in a 97-86 win on November 26.

The Colonials, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, carry a record of 0-1.

Robert Morris has 21 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Colonials? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Robert Morris games

Check out the Colonials in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 17 Saint Vincent H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Saint Francis (PA) A 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Cornell H 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Milwaukee A 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Green Bay A 1:00 PM

Check out the Colonials this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.