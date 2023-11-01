Robert Morris (2-8) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Saint Vincent Bearcats.

Upcoming Robert Morris games

Robert Morris' next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Vincent Bearcats

Saint Vincent Bearcats Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: UPMC Events Center

UPMC Events Center Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Robert Morris players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Markeese Hastings 9 15.0 8.6 0.8 1.2 0.8 50.0% (56-112) 38.1% (8-21) Justice Williams 9 14.1 2.7 2.7 0.8 0.2 39.5% (45-114) 25.0% (12-48) TJ Wainwright 9 11.0 1.8 1.2 0.2 0.1 42.5% (34-80) 29.6% (8-27) Stephaun Walker 10 9.9 6.3 0.9 0.9 0.3 43.0% (34-79) 30.8% (4-13) Josh Corbin 7 12.1 2.4 3.1 1.0 0.0 30.3% (23-76) 29.8% (17-57)

