Don't be a fickle fan of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. More details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Rutgers Scarlet Knights jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Rutgers team leaders

Want to buy Clifford Omoruyi's jersey? Or another Rutgers player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Aundre Hyatt 9 11.4 4.9 1.6 1.1 0.6 Clifford Omoruyi 9 10.2 9.0 0.7 0.4 3.8 Noah Fernandes 9 9.9 2.8 2.3 1.3 0.6 Gavin Griffiths 9 8.7 2.2 0.4 0.4 0.6 Derek Simpson 9 8.6 2.1 2.6 1.2 0.1 Antwone Woolfolk 9 5.1 3.7 0.8 0.6 0.1 Jamichael Davis 9 4.4 3.0 3.0 1.2 0.1 Oskar Palmquist 9 4.3 1.9 0.3 0.7 0.2 Austin Williams 6 4.7 3.2 0.7 0.5 0.3 Antonio Chol 5 2.4 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0

Rutgers season stats

This season, Rutgers has won six games so far (6-3).

The Scarlet Knights have a 5-1 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road while going 0-1 in neutral-site games.

Rutgers notched its best win of the season on December 9, when it took down the Seton Hall Pirates, who rank No. 142 in the RPI rankings, 70-63.

The Scarlet Knights have played one game this season against Top 25 teams. That has led to a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

Rutgers has 21 games left in the regular season, including six against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Scarlet Knights? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Rutgers games

Check out the Scarlet Knights in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 LIU H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 23 Mississippi State N 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Stonehill H 12:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Ohio State A 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Iowa A 12:00 PM

Check out the Scarlet Knights this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.