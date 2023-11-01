With a record of 6-3, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights' next game is at home versus the Long Island Sharks, tipping off at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Rutgers' next matchup information

Opponent: Long Island Sharks

Long Island Sharks Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Jersey Mike's Arena

Jersey Mike's Arena Broadcast: B1G+

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Aundre Hyatt 9 11.4 4.9 1.6 1.1 0.6 35.6% (31-87) 35.4% (17-48) Clifford Omoruyi 9 10.2 9.0 0.7 0.4 3.8 49.3% (36-73) 0.0% (0-3) Noah Fernandes 9 9.9 2.8 2.3 1.3 0.6 35.6% (26-73) 34.4% (11-32) Gavin Griffiths 9 8.7 2.2 0.4 0.4 0.6 41.1% (30-73) 32.5% (13-40) Derek Simpson 9 8.6 2.1 2.6 1.2 0.1 34.9% (22-63) 46.2% (6-13)

