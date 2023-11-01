Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Saint Francis (PA) team leaders

Want to buy Cam Gregory's jersey? Or another Saint Francis (PA) player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Cam Gregory 10 12.3 2.6 1.9 1.4 0.5 Eli Wilborn 10 7.4 6.1 1.2 0.7 1.5 Aaron Talbert 9 8.0 1.8 1.7 0.7 0.1 Bobby Rosenberger III 10 7.0 3.1 1.4 1.0 0.0 Gestin Liberis 10 6.5 4.1 0.3 0.3 0.2 Carlos Lopez Jr. 10 4.7 1.5 1.5 0.7 0.1 Wisler Sanon II 10 4.5 2.5 1.0 0.7 0.0 Chris Moncrief 10 3.9 1.8 1.3 0.6 0.5 Miles Webb 10 3.8 2.3 0.4 0.2 0.2 Aidan Harris 10 3.5 3.6 0.0 0.4 0.2

Saint Francis (PA) season stats

Saint Francis (PA) has a 4-6 record on the season so far.

This year, the Red Flash have a 2-1 record at home and a 2-5 record on the road.

Saint Francis (PA)'s signature win this season came against the American Eagles, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 306) in the RPI. Saint Francis (PA) brought home the 75-73 win on the road on December 2.

The Red Flash, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

Saint Francis (PA) has no games remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Red Flash? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Saint Francis (PA) games

Check out the Red Flash in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 15 Mount St. Mary's H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Robert Morris H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Campbell H 4:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Sacred Heart A 11:30 AM Sat, Jan 6 Wagner A 1:00 PM

Check out the Red Flash this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.