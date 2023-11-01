Buy Tickets for Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash Basketball Games
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) will next be in action at home against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers, on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Saint Francis (PA) games
Saint Francis (PA)'s next matchup information
- Opponent: Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers
- Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: DeGol Arena
- Broadcast: NEC Front Row
Top Saint Francis (PA) players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Cam Gregory
|10
|12.3
|2.6
|1.9
|1.4
|0.5
|41.7% (45-108)
|27.5% (11-40)
|Eli Wilborn
|10
|7.4
|6.1
|1.2
|0.7
|1.5
|56.4% (31-55)
|0.0% (0-4)
|Aaron Talbert
|9
|8.0
|1.8
|1.7
|0.7
|0.1
|51.9% (28-54)
|52.9% (9-17)
|Bobby Rosenberger III
|10
|7.0
|3.1
|1.4
|1.0
|0.0
|36.8% (25-68)
|28.9% (11-38)
|Gestin Liberis
|10
|6.5
|4.1
|0.3
|0.3
|0.2
|46.2% (24-52)
|-
