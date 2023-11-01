The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) will next be in action at home against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers, on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Saint Francis (PA) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 15 Mount St. Mary's H 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Robert Morris H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Campbell H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Sacred Heart A 11:30 AM
Sat, Jan 6 Wagner A 1:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Cent. Conn. St. H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Fairleigh Dickinson H 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 LIU H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Le Moyne A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Sacred Heart H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Merrimack H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Cent. Conn. St. A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 LIU A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Stonehill H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Wagner H 7:00 PM

Saint Francis (PA)'s next matchup information

  • Opponent: Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers
  • Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: DeGol Arena
  • Broadcast: NEC Front Row

Top Saint Francis (PA) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Cam Gregory 10 12.3 2.6 1.9 1.4 0.5 41.7% (45-108) 27.5% (11-40)
Eli Wilborn 10 7.4 6.1 1.2 0.7 1.5 56.4% (31-55) 0.0% (0-4)
Aaron Talbert 9 8.0 1.8 1.7 0.7 0.1 51.9% (28-54) 52.9% (9-17)
Bobby Rosenberger III 10 7.0 3.1 1.4 1.0 0.0 36.8% (25-68) 28.9% (11-38)
Gestin Liberis 10 6.5 4.1 0.3 0.3 0.2 46.2% (24-52) -

