Saint Joseph's (PA) team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Erik Reynolds II 10 16.7 2.5 3.2 0.6 0.3 Xzayvier Brown 10 11.9 3.9 3.0 1.6 0.0 Rasheer Fleming 10 11.2 6.8 0.7 0.7 1.6 Lynn Greer III 10 11.2 4.4 4.0 1.5 0.0 Cameron Brown 10 10.2 5.1 1.4 1.2 0.2 Kacper Klaczek 10 5.6 3.2 1.2 0.5 0.5 Christ Essandoko 5 5.0 6.6 2.2 0.6 1.2 Anthony Finkley 10 2.0 2.2 1.1 0.3 0.1 Christian Winborne 4 3.3 2.0 1.3 0.3 0.0 Chris Arizin 2 3.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0

Saint Joseph's (PA) season stats

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 8-2 so far this season.

The Hawks have a 6-1 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road while going 1-0 in neutral-site games.

Against the Princeton Tigers, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Saint Joseph's (PA) registered its signature win of the season on December 10, a 74-70 home victory.

The Hawks have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams, and they have not yet registered a win.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has no games left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Saint Joseph's (PA) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Iona N 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Charleston (SC) A 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Loyola (MD) H 7:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Rhode Island A 7:00 PM Wed, Jan 10 Saint Louis A 7:00 PM

