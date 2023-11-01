Buy Tickets for Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks Basketball Games
Currently 8-2, the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks' next game is versus the Iona Gaels, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.
Upcoming Saint Joseph's (PA) games
Saint Joseph's (PA)'s next matchup information
- Opponent: Iona Gaels
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: UBS Arena
- Broadcast: FloHoops
Top Saint Joseph's (PA) players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Erik Reynolds II
|10
|16.7
|2.5
|3.2
|0.6
|0.3
|42.7% (53-124)
|39.0% (32-82)
|Xzayvier Brown
|10
|11.9
|3.9
|3.0
|1.6
|0.0
|53.0% (44-83)
|50.0% (19-38)
|Rasheer Fleming
|10
|11.2
|6.8
|0.7
|0.7
|1.6
|53.6% (45-84)
|26.5% (9-34)
|Lynn Greer III
|10
|11.2
|4.4
|4.0
|1.5
|0.0
|47.2% (42-89)
|41.2% (7-17)
|Cameron Brown
|10
|10.2
|5.1
|1.4
|1.2
|0.2
|40.9% (36-88)
|38.8% (26-67)
