Currently 8-2, the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks' next game is versus the Iona Gaels, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s next matchup information

Opponent: Iona Gaels

Iona Gaels Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: UBS Arena

UBS Arena Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Saint Joseph's (PA) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Erik Reynolds II 10 16.7 2.5 3.2 0.6 0.3 42.7% (53-124) 39.0% (32-82) Xzayvier Brown 10 11.9 3.9 3.0 1.6 0.0 53.0% (44-83) 50.0% (19-38) Rasheer Fleming 10 11.2 6.8 0.7 0.7 1.6 53.6% (45-84) 26.5% (9-34) Lynn Greer III 10 11.2 4.4 4.0 1.5 0.0 47.2% (42-89) 41.2% (7-17) Cameron Brown 10 10.2 5.1 1.4 1.2 0.2 40.9% (36-88) 38.8% (26-67)

