Do you live and breathe all things Saint Mary's (CA)? Then take off that BBQ-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your pride in the Gaels. For more details, including current team stats, continue reading.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Saint Mary's Gaels jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Saint Mary's (CA) team leaders

Want to buy Mitchell Saxen's jersey? Or another Saint Mary's (CA) player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Aidan Mahaney 10 14.9 2.4 3.2 1.0 0.3 Mitchell Saxen 10 10.1 8.4 1.2 0.5 1.6 Augustas Marciulionis 10 9.7 2.7 2.7 1.4 0.3 Joshua Jefferson 10 9.2 6.6 1.7 1.3 0.6 Alex Ducas 10 8.9 3.9 1.5 0.5 0.2 Mason Forbes 10 5.1 3.6 0.5 0.3 1.2 Harry Wessels 10 4.6 4.0 0.4 0.2 0.7 Luke Barrett 10 2.6 2.5 0.7 0.5 0.0 Rory Hawke 5 4.0 1.0 0.2 0.4 0.0 Chris Howell 9 1.0 2.1 0.4 0.4 0.3

Saint Mary's (CA) season stats

Saint Mary's (CA) has a 5-5 record so far this season.

The Gaels are 4-2 at home, 1-0 on the road and 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.

Saint Mary's (CA) defeated the No. 17 Colorado State Rams in a 64-61 win on December 9. It was its best win of the season.

Against teams ranked in the Top 25, the Gaels are 1-0, winning the only game they've played versus a Top 25 opponent.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s remaining schedule includes one game against Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Gaels? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Saint Mary's (CA) games

Check out the Gaels in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 UNLV N 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Middle Tennessee H 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Northern Kentucky H 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 23 Missouri State H 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Kent State H 8:00 PM

Check out the Gaels this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.