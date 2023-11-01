Buy Tickets for Saint Mary's Gaels Basketball Games
A matchup versus the UNLV Rebels is coming up for the Saint Mary's Gaels (5-5), on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to see the Saint Mary's Gaels in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Saint Mary's (CA) games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Saint Mary's (CA)'s next matchup information
- Opponent: UNLV Rebels
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Footprint Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Saint Mary's (CA)'s next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Saint Mary's (CA) players
Shop for Saint Mary's (CA) gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Aidan Mahaney
|10
|14.9
|2.4
|3.2
|1.0
|0.3
|40.9% (54-132)
|33.3% (22-66)
|Mitchell Saxen
|10
|10.1
|8.4
|1.2
|0.5
|1.6
|52.6% (40-76)
|-
|Augustas Marciulionis
|10
|9.7
|2.7
|2.7
|1.4
|0.3
|39.1% (34-87)
|23.7% (9-38)
|Joshua Jefferson
|10
|9.2
|6.6
|1.7
|1.3
|0.6
|38.1% (37-97)
|12.9% (4-31)
|Alex Ducas
|10
|8.9
|3.9
|1.5
|0.5
|0.2
|43.1% (31-72)
|40.4% (21-52)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.