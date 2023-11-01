A matchup versus the UNLV Rebels is coming up for the Saint Mary's Gaels (5-5), on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Saint Mary's Gaels in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Saint Mary's (CA) games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Saint Mary's (CA)'s next matchup information

Opponent: UNLV Rebels

UNLV Rebels Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Saint Mary's (CA)'s next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Saint Mary's (CA) players

Shop for Saint Mary's (CA) gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Aidan Mahaney 10 14.9 2.4 3.2 1.0 0.3 40.9% (54-132) 33.3% (22-66) Mitchell Saxen 10 10.1 8.4 1.2 0.5 1.6 52.6% (40-76) - Augustas Marciulionis 10 9.7 2.7 2.7 1.4 0.3 39.1% (34-87) 23.7% (9-38) Joshua Jefferson 10 9.2 6.6 1.7 1.3 0.6 38.1% (37-97) 12.9% (4-31) Alex Ducas 10 8.9 3.9 1.5 0.5 0.2 43.1% (31-72) 40.4% (21-52)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.