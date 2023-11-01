A matchup versus the UNLV Rebels is coming up for the Saint Mary's Gaels (5-5), on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Saint Mary's (CA) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 UNLV N 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Middle Tennessee H 10:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Northern Kentucky H 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Missouri State H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Kent State H 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 San Diego A 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Loyola Marymount A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Portland H 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Santa Clara A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 San Francisco A 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Pacific H 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Loyola Marymount H 10:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Santa Clara H 11:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Pacific A 11:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Portland A 8:30 PM

Saint Mary's (CA)'s next matchup information

  • Opponent: UNLV Rebels
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Footprint Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Saint Mary's (CA) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Aidan Mahaney 10 14.9 2.4 3.2 1.0 0.3 40.9% (54-132) 33.3% (22-66)
Mitchell Saxen 10 10.1 8.4 1.2 0.5 1.6 52.6% (40-76) -
Augustas Marciulionis 10 9.7 2.7 2.7 1.4 0.3 39.1% (34-87) 23.7% (9-38)
Joshua Jefferson 10 9.2 6.6 1.7 1.3 0.6 38.1% (37-97) 12.9% (4-31)
Alex Ducas 10 8.9 3.9 1.5 0.5 0.2 43.1% (31-72) 40.4% (21-52)

