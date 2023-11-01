It's not enough to simply be a fan of Saint Peter's. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Peacocks by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Saint Peter's team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Michael Houge 9 11.9 6.6 0.1 0.4 0.8 Latrell Reid 9 10.7 4.0 3.4 1.4 0.0 Corey Washington 7 10.0 4.4 0.3 1.0 0.4 Armoni Zeigler 9 6.1 3.0 1.2 0.7 0.8 Marcus Randolph 9 6.1 1.4 0.8 0.3 0.0 Brent Bland 9 4.9 2.3 1.3 1.4 0.0 Mouhamed Sow 9 4.8 4.8 0.4 0.6 0.4 Roy Clarke 8 4.8 1.9 1.3 0.5 0.1 Stephon Roberts 8 2.5 2.5 0.0 0.4 0.9 Elijah Wood 9 2.0 1.4 0.3 0.3 0.0

Saint Peter's season stats

Saint Peter's has four wins so far this season (4-5).

The Peacocks have one home win this year (1-1) and are 3-4 on the road.

On December 3, Saint Peter's claimed its best win of the season, a 54-52 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 132) in the RPI rankings.

This year, the Peacocks have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Saint Peter's has 20 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Saint Peter's games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 22 Kean H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Bucknell A 2:00 PM Fri, Jan 5 Iona H 7:00 PM Sun, Jan 7 Mount St. Mary's H 2:00 PM Sun, Jan 14 Manhattan A 2:00 PM

