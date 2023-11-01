Buy Tickets for Saint Peter's Peacocks Basketball Games
A matchup at home versus the Kean Cougars is coming up for the Saint Peter's Peacocks (4-5), on Friday, December 22 at 1:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Saint Peter's games
Saint Peter's next matchup information
- Opponent: Kean Cougars
- Day/Time: December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Yanitelli Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Top Saint Peter's players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Michael Houge
|9
|11.9
|6.6
|0.1
|0.4
|0.8
|44.3% (39-88)
|20.8% (5-24)
|Latrell Reid
|9
|10.7
|4.0
|3.4
|1.4
|0.0
|39.5% (34-86)
|57.1% (4-7)
|Corey Washington
|7
|10.0
|4.4
|0.3
|1.0
|0.4
|36.7% (22-60)
|21.7% (5-23)
|Armoni Zeigler
|9
|6.1
|3.0
|1.2
|0.7
|0.8
|41.5% (22-53)
|36.8% (7-19)
|Marcus Randolph
|9
|6.1
|1.4
|0.8
|0.3
|0.0
|31.1% (14-45)
|37.5% (9-24)
