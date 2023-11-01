Buy Tickets for San Diego State Aztecs Basketball Games
San Diego State's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Aztecs are currently 8-2) on Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET, at home versus the Saint Katherine Firebirds.
Upcoming San Diego State games
San Diego State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Saint Katherine Firebirds
- Day/Time: December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
- Broadcast: MW Network
Top San Diego State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jaedon LeDee
|9
|22.8
|10.3
|1.4
|1.2
|0.8
|56.3% (71-126)
|38.9% (7-18)
|Reese Waters
|10
|14.1
|4.4
|1.4
|1.0
|0.4
|43.3% (42-97)
|43.6% (17-39)
|Micah Parrish
|10
|11.3
|4.9
|2.3
|1.9
|0.3
|45.1% (37-82)
|46.3% (19-41)
|Elijah Saunders
|10
|8.2
|4.8
|1.1
|0.7
|0.5
|45.3% (29-64)
|37.9% (11-29)
|Lamont Butler
|10
|7.5
|2.3
|3.7
|1.1
|0.3
|34.9% (29-83)
|28.6% (8-28)
