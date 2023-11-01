Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the San Diego Toreros! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Keep reading to learn more.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get San Diego Toreros jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

San Diego team leaders

Want to buy Wayne McKinney III's jersey? Or another San Diego player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Deuce Turner 11 14.2 2.5 1.9 1.3 0.1 Wayne McKinney III 11 13.3 3.8 2.9 1.6 0.1 PJ Hayes 11 9.3 3.3 1.3 0.5 0.1 Dragos Lungu 10 9.3 4.1 2.5 0.3 0.0 Kevin Patton Jr. 11 8.4 5.3 2.2 1.1 1.3 Jimmy Oladokun Jr. 10 7.2 4.6 0.5 0.6 0.7 Keyon Kensie 11 4.8 2.8 0.4 0.6 0.2 Santiago Trouet 11 2.7 4.1 0.5 0.4 1.0 Steven Jamerson II 4 5.0 5.0 0.5 0.0 0.3 Deven Dahlke 11 1.5 0.7 0.6 0.1 0.0

San Diego season stats

San Diego is 7-4 on the season so far.

The Toreros are 6-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

San Diego notched its best win of the season on December 9, when it grabbed an 89-84 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in the RPI.

The Toreros have played no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

San Diego has 19 games left in the regular season, including two versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Toreros? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming San Diego games

Check out the Toreros in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 15 Portland State H 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 South Dakota H 10:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Fresno State H 10:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Westcliff H 4:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Saint Mary's (CA) H 11:00 PM

Check out the Toreros this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.