Coming up for the San Diego Toreros (7-4) is a matchup at home versus the Portland State Vikings, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15.
Upcoming San Diego games
San Diego's next matchup information
- Opponent: Portland State Vikings
- Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top San Diego players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Deuce Turner
|11
|14.2
|2.5
|1.9
|1.3
|0.1
|45.2% (57-126)
|36.8% (21-57)
|Wayne McKinney III
|11
|13.3
|3.8
|2.9
|1.6
|0.1
|40.2% (43-107)
|31.8% (7-22)
|PJ Hayes
|11
|9.3
|3.3
|1.3
|0.5
|0.1
|42.0% (29-69)
|37.5% (21-56)
|Dragos Lungu
|10
|9.3
|4.1
|2.5
|0.3
|0.0
|49.3% (33-67)
|30.0% (3-10)
|Kevin Patton Jr.
|11
|8.4
|5.3
|2.2
|1.1
|1.3
|42.7% (35-82)
|29.6% (8-27)
