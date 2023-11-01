Don't be a fair-weather fan of the San Francisco Dons. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. More details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

San Francisco team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Marcus Williams 11 16.6 3.3 2.6 1.5 0.3 Jonathan Mogbo 11 13.7 10.1 3.3 1.5 0.9 Mike Sharavjamts 11 10.4 3.2 3.5 0.8 0.6 Ndewedo Newbury 11 7.1 3.6 1.0 1.1 1.0 Malik Thomas 10 6.4 2.1 0.2 0.6 0.0 Ryan Beasley 8 8.0 2.1 1.8 1.3 0.1 Stefan Todorovic 11 5.5 1.9 0.7 0.4 0.0 Isaiah Hawthorne 11 4.5 1.5 0.4 0.6 0.1 Josh Kunen 11 2.7 2.5 0.8 0.3 0.4 Volodymyr Markovetskyy 9 2.1 2.1 0.4 0.1 0.2

San Francisco season stats

This season, San Francisco has an 8-3 record so far.

The Dons are a perfect 5-0 at home while going 1-2 on the road this year (2-1 in neutral-site games).

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 22, San Francisco took down the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (No. 74 in the RPI) by a score of 76-60.

This season, the Dons haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, San Francisco has two games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming San Francisco games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Utah State A 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Northern Arizona H 10:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Fresno State H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Mississippi Valley State H 6:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Pacific A 10:00 PM

