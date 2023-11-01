Buy Tickets for San Francisco Dons Basketball Games
With a record of 8-3, the San Francisco Dons' next matchup is at the Utah State Aggies, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.
San Francisco's next matchup information
- Opponent: Utah State Aggies
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
- Broadcast: MW Network
Top San Francisco players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Marcus Williams
|11
|16.6
|3.3
|2.6
|1.5
|0.3
|48.4% (74-153)
|33.9% (21-62)
|Jonathan Mogbo
|11
|13.7
|10.1
|3.3
|1.5
|0.9
|67.7% (65-96)
|-
|Mike Sharavjamts
|11
|10.4
|3.2
|3.5
|0.8
|0.6
|43.3% (42-97)
|32.4% (12-37)
|Ndewedo Newbury
|11
|7.1
|3.6
|1.0
|1.1
|1.0
|47.5% (28-59)
|34.8% (8-23)
|Malik Thomas
|10
|6.4
|2.1
|0.2
|0.6
|0.0
|41.2% (21-51)
|28.6% (6-21)
