With a record of 8-3, the San Francisco Dons' next matchup is at the Utah State Aggies, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

If you're looking to catch the San Francisco Dons in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming San Francisco games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Utah State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Northern Arizona H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Fresno State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Mississippi Valley State H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Pacific A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 San Diego A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Portland H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Loyola Marymount H 11:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Saint Mary's (CA) H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Gonzaga A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Portland A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 San Diego H 11:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Pacific H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Pepperdine A 11:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Santa Clara H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

San Francisco's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Utah State Aggies
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
  • Broadcast: MW Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for San Francisco's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top San Francisco players

Shop for San Francisco gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Marcus Williams 11 16.6 3.3 2.6 1.5 0.3 48.4% (74-153) 33.9% (21-62)
Jonathan Mogbo 11 13.7 10.1 3.3 1.5 0.9 67.7% (65-96) -
Mike Sharavjamts 11 10.4 3.2 3.5 0.8 0.6 43.3% (42-97) 32.4% (12-37)
Ndewedo Newbury 11 7.1 3.6 1.0 1.1 1.0 47.5% (28-59) 34.8% (8-23)
Malik Thomas 10 6.4 2.1 0.2 0.6 0.0 41.2% (21-51) 28.6% (6-21)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.