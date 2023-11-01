With a record of 8-3, the San Francisco Dons' next matchup is at the Utah State Aggies, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

If you're looking to catch the San Francisco Dons in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming San Francisco games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

San Francisco's next matchup information

Opponent: Utah State Aggies

Utah State Aggies Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Broadcast: MW Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for San Francisco's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top San Francisco players

Shop for San Francisco gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Marcus Williams 11 16.6 3.3 2.6 1.5 0.3 48.4% (74-153) 33.9% (21-62) Jonathan Mogbo 11 13.7 10.1 3.3 1.5 0.9 67.7% (65-96) - Mike Sharavjamts 11 10.4 3.2 3.5 0.8 0.6 43.3% (42-97) 32.4% (12-37) Ndewedo Newbury 11 7.1 3.6 1.0 1.1 1.0 47.5% (28-59) 34.8% (8-23) Malik Thomas 10 6.4 2.1 0.2 0.6 0.0 41.2% (21-51) 28.6% (6-21)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.