San Jose State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Myron Amey Jr. 11 14.3 4.5 2.9 1.5 0.4 Alvaro Cardenas Torre 11 13.5 3.4 5.5 0.9 0.2 Tibet Gorener 11 13.2 5.5 0.5 0.7 0.6 Trey Anderson 10 12.8 5.4 1.2 0.4 1.0 Adrame Diongue 11 5.2 5.3 0.9 0.5 1.4 William Humer 11 4.7 2.5 0.7 0.3 0.2 Latrell Davis 11 4.1 1.5 0.5 0.2 0.0 Ricky Mitchell Jr. 8 3.5 0.9 0.6 0.6 0.0 Diogo Seixas 7 3.0 1.7 0.6 0.6 0.3 Garrett Anderson 5 3.6 1.2 0.4 0.8 0.2

San Jose State season stats

San Jose State has a 6-5 record on the season so far.

The Spartans are 4-0 at home, 0-4 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

When San Jose State took down the UC Irvine Anteaters, the No. 68 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 72-64 on November 7, it was its signature win of the year so far.

The Spartans have matched up with a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are one game against Top 25 teams remaining on San Jose State's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming San Jose State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 17 Montana H 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Santa Clara H 10:00 PM Tue, Jan 2 Wyoming A 8:30 PM Fri, Jan 5 Boise State H 10:30 PM Tue, Jan 9 San Diego State H 11:00 PM

