Santa Clara team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Adama Bal 11 14.9 4.0 3.1 1.2 0.3 Carlos Marshall Jr. 10 14.1 6.1 1.4 0.7 0.0 Tyeree Bryan 11 9.6 3.0 0.6 0.4 0.3 Johnny O'Neil 11 8.4 4.8 1.7 0.6 0.7 Christoph Tilly 11 8.3 4.2 2.0 0.7 0.6 Jalen Benjamin 11 6.1 1.5 1.9 0.5 0.0 Francisco Caffaro 11 5.4 5.2 2.6 0.3 0.4 Camaron Tongue 10 4.6 2.8 0.4 0.2 0.1 Christian Hammond 8 3.8 1.1 1.1 0.6 0.1 Jake Ensminger 11 2.7 2.7 0.5 0.5 0.1

Santa Clara season stats

Santa Clara has won seven games so far this season (7-4).

The Broncos have a 5-1 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road while going 1-2 in neutral-site games.

On November 24 against the Oregon Ducks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 46) in the RPI rankings, Santa Clara registered its best win of the season, an 88-82 victory at a neutral site.

The Broncos have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Santa Clara has 18 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Santa Clara games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Washington State N 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 San Jose State A 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 23 Duquesne N 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Yale H 7:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Loyola Marymount A 11:00 PM

