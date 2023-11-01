Santa Clara (7-4) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET, against the Washington State Cougars.

Upcoming Santa Clara games

Santa Clara's next matchup information

Opponent: Washington State Cougars

Washington State Cougars Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Santa Clara players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Adama Bal 11 14.9 4.0 3.1 1.2 0.3 49.5% (55-111) 38.5% (20-52) Carlos Marshall Jr. 10 14.1 6.1 1.4 0.7 0.0 53.5% (53-99) 46.3% (19-41) Tyeree Bryan 11 9.6 3.0 0.6 0.4 0.3 49.4% (41-83) 44.4% (16-36) Johnny O'Neil 11 8.4 4.8 1.7 0.6 0.7 43.2% (38-88) 30.8% (16-52) Christoph Tilly 11 8.3 4.2 2.0 0.7 0.6 55.6% (40-72) 0.0% (0-3)

