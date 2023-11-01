Buy Tickets for Santa Clara Broncos Basketball Games
Santa Clara (7-4) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET, against the Washington State Cougars.
If you're looking to go to see the Santa Clara Broncos in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Santa Clara games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Santa Clara's next matchup information
- Opponent: Washington State Cougars
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Footprint Center
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Santa Clara's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Santa Clara players
Shop for Santa Clara gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Adama Bal
|11
|14.9
|4.0
|3.1
|1.2
|0.3
|49.5% (55-111)
|38.5% (20-52)
|Carlos Marshall Jr.
|10
|14.1
|6.1
|1.4
|0.7
|0.0
|53.5% (53-99)
|46.3% (19-41)
|Tyeree Bryan
|11
|9.6
|3.0
|0.6
|0.4
|0.3
|49.4% (41-83)
|44.4% (16-36)
|Johnny O'Neil
|11
|8.4
|4.8
|1.7
|0.6
|0.7
|43.2% (38-88)
|30.8% (16-52)
|Christoph Tilly
|11
|8.3
|4.2
|2.0
|0.7
|0.6
|55.6% (40-72)
|0.0% (0-3)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.