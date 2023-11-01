Just because you're lounging in your recliner watching the Seattle U game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Redhawks with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Seattle U team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Cameron Tyson 9 17.9 4.7 1.3 1.4 0.0 Alex Schumacher 10 12.5 3.5 4.9 1.3 0.1 Brandton Chatfield 10 11.1 5.4 1.0 0.4 1.1 Kobe Williamson 10 10.6 5.9 1.2 1.3 1.7 Seyi Reiley 10 5.1 3.4 0.4 0.6 0.3 Paris Dawson 9 5.3 3.9 2.0 0.9 0.0 Vasja Pandza 10 3.1 3.0 2.0 0.6 0.0 Viktor Rajkovic 4 7.0 2.0 0.8 0.5 0.0 Malek Gomma 9 2.7 2.1 0.7 0.1 0.0 John Christofilis 1 18.0 5.0 1.0 2.0 0.0

Seattle U season stats

Seattle U has a 6-4 record on the season so far.

The Redhawks have a 6-1 record at home and a 0-3 record on the road.

Seattle U, in its signature win of the season, beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 71-60 on November 8.

The Redhawks, so far this season, have played no games against Top 25 teams.

Seattle U's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Seattle U games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 17 Washington H 8:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Louisiana Tech H 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 UTEP A 9:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Utah Tech H 10:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Cal Baptist H 6:00 PM

