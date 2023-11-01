Seattle U's 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign resumes (the Redhawks are currently 6-4) on Sunday, December 17 at 8:00 PM ET, at home versus the Washington Huskies.

Upcoming Seattle U games

Seattle U's next matchup information

Opponent: Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Seattle U players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Cameron Tyson 9 17.9 4.7 1.3 1.4 0.0 41.5% (56-135) 39.7% (31-78) Alex Schumacher 10 12.5 3.5 4.9 1.3 0.1 37.4% (40-107) 12.5% (4-32) Brandton Chatfield 10 11.1 5.4 1.0 0.4 1.1 64.0% (48-75) 26.7% (4-15) Kobe Williamson 10 10.6 5.9 1.2 1.3 1.7 54.2% (39-72) 40.0% (8-20) Seyi Reiley 10 5.1 3.4 0.4 0.6 0.3 62.1% (18-29) -

