Buy Tickets for Seattle U Redhawks Basketball Games
Seattle U's 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign resumes (the Redhawks are currently 6-4) on Sunday, December 17 at 8:00 PM ET, at home versus the Washington Huskies.
If you're looking to go to see the Seattle U Redhawks in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Seattle U games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Seattle U's next matchup information
- Opponent: Washington Huskies
- Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Climate Pledge Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Seattle U's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Seattle U players
Shop for Seattle U gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Cameron Tyson
|9
|17.9
|4.7
|1.3
|1.4
|0.0
|41.5% (56-135)
|39.7% (31-78)
|Alex Schumacher
|10
|12.5
|3.5
|4.9
|1.3
|0.1
|37.4% (40-107)
|12.5% (4-32)
|Brandton Chatfield
|10
|11.1
|5.4
|1.0
|0.4
|1.1
|64.0% (48-75)
|26.7% (4-15)
|Kobe Williamson
|10
|10.6
|5.9
|1.2
|1.3
|1.7
|54.2% (39-72)
|40.0% (8-20)
|Seyi Reiley
|10
|5.1
|3.4
|0.4
|0.6
|0.3
|62.1% (18-29)
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.