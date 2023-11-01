Exclusive Offers on Seton Hall Pirates Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Seton Hall Pirates! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Seton Hall Pirates jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
Seton Hall team leaders
Want to buy Kadary Richmond's jersey? Or another Seton Hall player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Kadary Richmond
|10
|14.8
|6.2
|4.4
|2.1
|0.5
|Dre Davis
|10
|12.0
|5.6
|1.5
|0.6
|0.8
|Al-Amir Dawes
|10
|11.8
|2.1
|2.2
|0.8
|0.0
|Jaden Bediako
|10
|10.1
|7.9
|0.5
|0.4
|1.5
|Isaiah Coleman
|10
|7.3
|3.1
|0.7
|1.3
|0.4
|Dylan Addae-Wusu
|10
|6.9
|4.5
|2.1
|1.9
|0.3
|Jaquan Sanders
|10
|4.4
|1.3
|0.4
|0.5
|0.0
|Elijah Hutchins-Everett
|5
|4.4
|3.8
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|Malachi Brown
|6
|3.5
|0.7
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|Sadraque NgaNga
|8
|1.4
|2.4
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
Seton Hall season stats
- Seton Hall has gone 6-4 this season.
- The Pirates have a 6-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 0-2 in neutral-site games.
- Seton Hall, in its best win of the season, took down the Monmouth Hawks 70-61 on December 12.
- The Pirates have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams, and they have not yet secured a win.
- Seton Hall has six games left against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Looking to bet on the Pirates? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming Seton Hall games
Check out the Pirates in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sun, Dec 17
|Missouri
|N
|5:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|UConn
|H
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Xavier
|A
|2:00 PM
|Wed, Jan 3
|Providence
|A
|6:30 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|Marquette
|H
|12:00 PM
Check out the Pirates this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.