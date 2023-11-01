Buy Tickets for Seton Hall Pirates Basketball Games
The Seton Hall Pirates (6-4) will be up against the the Missouri Tigers on Sunday, December 17 (tipping off at 5:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.
Upcoming Seton Hall games
Seton Hall's next matchup information
- Opponent: Missouri Tigers
- Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: T-Mobile Center
- Broadcast: ESPN2
Top Seton Hall players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kadary Richmond
|10
|14.8
|6.2
|4.4
|2.1
|0.5
|48.3% (57-118)
|13.3% (2-15)
|Dre Davis
|10
|12.0
|5.6
|1.5
|0.6
|0.8
|46.2% (43-93)
|31.6% (6-19)
|Al-Amir Dawes
|10
|11.8
|2.1
|2.2
|0.8
|0.0
|35.1% (39-111)
|31.5% (23-73)
|Jaden Bediako
|10
|10.1
|7.9
|0.5
|0.4
|1.5
|61.4% (43-70)
|-
|Isaiah Coleman
|10
|7.3
|3.1
|0.7
|1.3
|0.4
|50.0% (27-54)
|30.8% (4-13)
