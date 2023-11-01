The Seton Hall Pirates (6-4) will be up against the the Missouri Tigers on Sunday, December 17 (tipping off at 5:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.

Upcoming Seton Hall games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 Missouri N 5:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 UConn H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Xavier A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Providence A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Marquette H 12:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Georgetown A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Butler A 12:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 St. John's H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Creighton H 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Providence H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Marquette A 1:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 DePaul A 9:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Georgetown H 6:30 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Villanova A 12:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Xavier H 7:00 PM

Seton Hall's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Missouri Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: T-Mobile Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN2

Top Seton Hall players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kadary Richmond 10 14.8 6.2 4.4 2.1 0.5 48.3% (57-118) 13.3% (2-15)
Dre Davis 10 12.0 5.6 1.5 0.6 0.8 46.2% (43-93) 31.6% (6-19)
Al-Amir Dawes 10 11.8 2.1 2.2 0.8 0.0 35.1% (39-111) 31.5% (23-73)
Jaden Bediako 10 10.1 7.9 0.5 0.4 1.5 61.4% (43-70) -
Isaiah Coleman 10 7.3 3.1 0.7 1.3 0.4 50.0% (27-54) 30.8% (4-13)

