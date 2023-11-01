The Seton Hall Pirates (6-4) will be up against the the Missouri Tigers on Sunday, December 17 (tipping off at 5:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.

Opponent: Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Broadcast: ESPN2

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kadary Richmond 10 14.8 6.2 4.4 2.1 0.5 48.3% (57-118) 13.3% (2-15) Dre Davis 10 12.0 5.6 1.5 0.6 0.8 46.2% (43-93) 31.6% (6-19) Al-Amir Dawes 10 11.8 2.1 2.2 0.8 0.0 35.1% (39-111) 31.5% (23-73) Jaden Bediako 10 10.1 7.9 0.5 0.4 1.5 61.4% (43-70) - Isaiah Coleman 10 7.3 3.1 0.7 1.3 0.4 50.0% (27-54) 30.8% (4-13)

