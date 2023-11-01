Don't be a fickle fan of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. More details, along with updated team stats, can be found below.

Southern Utah team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dominique Ford 9 14.4 3.6 2.9 1.6 0.1 Parsa Fallah 9 13.3 4.9 1.3 0.6 0.1 Zion Young 9 12.7 4.3 0.3 0.7 0.1 Braden Housley 9 12.4 3.7 2.8 1.7 0.1 Prophet Johnson 9 12.1 4.9 1.9 1.0 0.1 Chazz Hutchison 9 4.8 3.6 0.2 0.2 0.2 Nestor Dyachok 9 2.4 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.2 Brock Felder 7 2.7 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.1 Hayden Ledbetter 9 1.6 0.9 0.8 0.2 0.0 Peter Dadson 1 3.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0

Southern Utah season stats

Southern Utah has put together a 3-6 record on the season so far.

The Thunderbirds have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-5 record on the road while going 1-0 in neutral-site games.

Southern Utah defeated the No. 164-ranked (according to the RPI) Texas State Bobcats, 74-67, on November 22, which goes down as its signature victory of the season.

This year, the Thunderbirds haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 22 games left on Southern Utah's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Southern Utah games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Northern Arizona A 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Montana State A 9:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Middle Tennessee H 8:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 Antelope Valley H 8:30 PM Thu, Jan 4 Grand Canyon H 8:30 PM

