A game at the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks is next on the schedule for the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6), on Saturday, December 16 at 4:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Southern Utah games
Southern Utah's next matchup information
- Opponent: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
- Broadcast: ESPN+
ESPN+
Top Southern Utah players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Dominique Ford
|9
|14.4
|3.6
|2.9
|1.6
|0.1
|45.4% (44-97)
|40.8% (20-49)
|Parsa Fallah
|9
|13.3
|4.9
|1.3
|0.6
|0.1
|59.6% (53-89)
|33.3% (1-3)
|Zion Young
|9
|12.7
|4.3
|0.3
|0.7
|0.1
|38.8% (38-98)
|36.5% (19-52)
|Braden Housley
|9
|12.4
|3.7
|2.8
|1.7
|0.1
|41.5% (39-94)
|29.8% (14-47)
|Prophet Johnson
|9
|12.1
|4.9
|1.9
|1.0
|0.1
|46.8% (36-77)
|26.7% (4-15)
