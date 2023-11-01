A game at the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks is next on the schedule for the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6), on Saturday, December 16 at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Southern Utah games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Southern Utah's next matchup information

Opponent: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Southern Utah's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Southern Utah players

Shop for Southern Utah gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dominique Ford 9 14.4 3.6 2.9 1.6 0.1 45.4% (44-97) 40.8% (20-49) Parsa Fallah 9 13.3 4.9 1.3 0.6 0.1 59.6% (53-89) 33.3% (1-3) Zion Young 9 12.7 4.3 0.3 0.7 0.1 38.8% (38-98) 36.5% (19-52) Braden Housley 9 12.4 3.7 2.8 1.7 0.1 41.5% (39-94) 29.8% (14-47) Prophet Johnson 9 12.1 4.9 1.9 1.0 0.1 46.8% (36-77) 26.7% (4-15)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.