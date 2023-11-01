Buy Tickets for Stanford Cardinal Basketball Games
Stanford's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Cardinal are currently 4-4) on Sunday, December 17 at 5:00 PM ET, at home versus the Idaho Vandals.
Stanford's next matchup information
- Opponent: Idaho Vandals
- Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Maples Pavilion
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Top Stanford players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Maxime Raynaud
|8
|14.9
|8.9
|2.0
|0.5
|0.9
|54.8% (51-93)
|16.7% (2-12)
|Mike Jones
|8
|12.8
|2.6
|1.3
|1.3
|0.1
|50.0% (36-72)
|39.6% (19-48)
|Brandon Angel
|6
|14.5
|4.8
|1.7
|0.7
|0.5
|68.1% (32-47)
|46.7% (7-15)
|Jared Bynum
|8
|9.5
|2.8
|7.1
|0.9
|0.1
|34.6% (27-78)
|31.0% (9-29)
|Spencer Jones
|6
|12.0
|4.2
|2.0
|1.5
|0.3
|41.8% (23-55)
|35.7% (10-28)
