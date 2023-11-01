Stanford's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Cardinal are currently 4-4) on Sunday, December 17 at 5:00 PM ET, at home versus the Idaho Vandals.

If you're looking to catch the Stanford Cardinal in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Stanford games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Stanford's next matchup information

Opponent: Idaho Vandals

Idaho Vandals Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Stanford's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Stanford players

Shop for Stanford gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Maxime Raynaud 8 14.9 8.9 2.0 0.5 0.9 54.8% (51-93) 16.7% (2-12) Mike Jones 8 12.8 2.6 1.3 1.3 0.1 50.0% (36-72) 39.6% (19-48) Brandon Angel 6 14.5 4.8 1.7 0.7 0.5 68.1% (32-47) 46.7% (7-15) Jared Bynum 8 9.5 2.8 7.1 0.9 0.1 34.6% (27-78) 31.0% (9-29) Spencer Jones 6 12.0 4.2 2.0 1.5 0.3 41.8% (23-55) 35.7% (10-28)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.