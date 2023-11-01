Buy Tickets for Temple Owls Basketball Games
Published: Dec. 7, 2023
The Temple Owls (6-3) will next be in action on the road against the VCU Rams, on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Temple games
Temple's next matchup information
- Opponent: VCU Rams
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Temple players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Hysier Miller
|9
|18.8
|4.6
|4.3
|1.7
|0.2
|33.7% (58-172)
|27.6% (21-76)
|Zion Stanford
|9
|12.1
|4.6
|1.3
|0.7
|0.8
|57.5% (42-73)
|25.0% (1-4)
|Matteo Picarelli
|9
|11.4
|2.2
|0.8
|0.4
|0.0
|38.2% (26-68)
|39.7% (23-58)
|Joran Riley
|8
|11.8
|5.0
|1.3
|1.4
|1.0
|46.8% (29-62)
|28.6% (6-21)
|William Settle
|8
|7.4
|6.3
|2.1
|1.6
|1.4
|29.5% (18-61)
|25.0% (7-28)
