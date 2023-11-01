The Temple Owls (6-3) will next be in action on the road against the VCU Rams, on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Temple games

Temple's next matchup information

Opponent: VCU Rams

Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Broadcast: ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Temple players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Hysier Miller 9 18.8 4.6 4.3 1.7 0.2 33.7% (58-172) 27.6% (21-76) Zion Stanford 9 12.1 4.6 1.3 0.7 0.8 57.5% (42-73) 25.0% (1-4) Matteo Picarelli 9 11.4 2.2 0.8 0.4 0.0 38.2% (26-68) 39.7% (23-58) Joran Riley 8 11.8 5.0 1.3 1.4 1.0 46.8% (29-62) 28.6% (6-21) William Settle 8 7.4 6.3 2.1 1.6 1.4 29.5% (18-61) 25.0% (7-28)

