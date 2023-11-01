The Temple Owls (6-3) will next be in action on the road against the VCU Rams, on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Temple games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 VCU A 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Nevada N 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 South Florida A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Wichita State H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 East Carolina H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 North Texas A 6:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 SMU A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Rice H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 South Florida H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 East Carolina A 5:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Tulane A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Memphis H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Charlotte H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Florida Atlantic A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 18 UTSA H 2:00 PM

Temple's next matchup information

  • Opponent: VCU Rams
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Temple players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Hysier Miller 9 18.8 4.6 4.3 1.7 0.2 33.7% (58-172) 27.6% (21-76)
Zion Stanford 9 12.1 4.6 1.3 0.7 0.8 57.5% (42-73) 25.0% (1-4)
Matteo Picarelli 9 11.4 2.2 0.8 0.4 0.0 38.2% (26-68) 39.7% (23-58)
Joran Riley 8 11.8 5.0 1.3 1.4 1.0 46.8% (29-62) 28.6% (6-21)
William Settle 8 7.4 6.3 2.1 1.6 1.4 29.5% (18-61) 25.0% (7-28)

