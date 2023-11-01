Exclusive Offers on Towson Tigers Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Towson team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Tyler Tejada
|10
|11.3
|3.7
|1.1
|0.3
|0.5
|Christian May
|10
|11.0
|5.0
|0.6
|0.4
|0.3
|Charles Thompson
|10
|8.9
|8.6
|1.2
|0.7
|1.4
|Dylan Williamson
|10
|8.0
|1.5
|3.6
|1.3
|0.0
|Tomiwa Sulaiman
|10
|6.6
|4.0
|0.3
|0.8
|0.5
|Messiah Jones
|10
|6.5
|4.4
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|Mekhi Lowery
|10
|4.4
|3.7
|0.6
|0.8
|0.9
|Chase Paar
|10
|3.5
|2.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.7
|Rahdir Hicks
|5
|3.2
|1.0
|0.8
|0.2
|0.0
|Tyler Coleman
|10
|0.4
|1.2
|0.1
|0.2
|0.0
Towson season stats
- Towson has won five games so far this season (5-5).
- The Tigers are unbeaten at home (3-0) and 2-1 on the road, while going 0-4 in neutral-site games this year.
- Towson's best win this season came on December 6 in an 81-71 victory over the UMass Minutemen.
- The Tigers, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have produced a record of 0-1.
- There are 21 games left on Towson's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.
Upcoming Towson games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 16
|Bryant
|N
|2:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 22
|Nicholls State
|H
|4:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 30
|Arcadia
|H
|2:00 PM
|Thu, Jan 4
|Monmouth
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|UNC Wilmington
|H
|2:00 PM
