Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tyler Tejada 10 11.3 3.7 1.1 0.3 0.5 Christian May 10 11.0 5.0 0.6 0.4 0.3 Charles Thompson 10 8.9 8.6 1.2 0.7 1.4 Dylan Williamson 10 8.0 1.5 3.6 1.3 0.0 Tomiwa Sulaiman 10 6.6 4.0 0.3 0.8 0.5 Messiah Jones 10 6.5 4.4 0.4 0.4 0.0 Mekhi Lowery 10 4.4 3.7 0.6 0.8 0.9 Chase Paar 10 3.5 2.5 0.5 0.5 0.7 Rahdir Hicks 5 3.2 1.0 0.8 0.2 0.0 Tyler Coleman 10 0.4 1.2 0.1 0.2 0.0

Towson season stats

Towson has won five games so far this season (5-5).

The Tigers are unbeaten at home (3-0) and 2-1 on the road, while going 0-4 in neutral-site games this year.

Towson's best win this season came on December 6 in an 81-71 victory over the UMass Minutemen.

The Tigers, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have produced a record of 0-1.

There are 21 games left on Towson's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Towson games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Bryant N 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Nicholls State H 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Arcadia H 2:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Monmouth A 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 UNC Wilmington H 2:00 PM

