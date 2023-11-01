Buy Tickets for Towson Tigers Basketball Games
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Towson Tigers (5-5) will next be in action against the Bryant Bulldogs, on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Towson games
Towson's next matchup information
- Opponent: Bryant Bulldogs
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: UBS Arena
- Broadcast: FloHoops
Top Towson players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tyler Tejada
|10
|11.3
|3.7
|1.1
|0.3
|0.5
|40.6% (39-96)
|34.3% (12-35)
|Christian May
|10
|11.0
|5.0
|0.6
|0.4
|0.3
|37.1% (39-105)
|32.1% (17-53)
|Charles Thompson
|10
|8.9
|8.6
|1.2
|0.7
|1.4
|41.6% (32-77)
|-
|Dylan Williamson
|10
|8.0
|1.5
|3.6
|1.3
|0.0
|33.7% (31-92)
|23.9% (11-46)
|Tomiwa Sulaiman
|10
|6.6
|4.0
|0.3
|0.8
|0.5
|57.5% (23-40)
|50.0% (7-14)
