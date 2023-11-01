The Towson Tigers (5-5) will next be in action against the Bryant Bulldogs, on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Towson games

Towson's next matchup information

Opponent: Bryant Bulldogs

Bryant Bulldogs Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: UBS Arena

UBS Arena Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Towson players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tyler Tejada 10 11.3 3.7 1.1 0.3 0.5 40.6% (39-96) 34.3% (12-35) Christian May 10 11.0 5.0 0.6 0.4 0.3 37.1% (39-105) 32.1% (17-53) Charles Thompson 10 8.9 8.6 1.2 0.7 1.4 41.6% (32-77) - Dylan Williamson 10 8.0 1.5 3.6 1.3 0.0 33.7% (31-92) 23.9% (11-46) Tomiwa Sulaiman 10 6.6 4.0 0.3 0.8 0.5 57.5% (23-40) 50.0% (7-14)

