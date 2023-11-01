When you're rooting for Tulsa during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Golden Hurricane's recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Tulsa team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG PJ Haggerty 8 15.9 4.9 2.8 2.4 0.0 Cobe Williams 8 13.5 2.4 3.3 2.6 0.4 Jared Garcia 8 9.3 6.8 1.1 0.4 1.3 Isaiah Barnes 8 9.3 5.0 1.1 1.1 0.5 Tyshawn Archie 8 9.0 1.3 1.4 1.8 0.1 Carlous Williams 8 5.9 4.4 0.8 0.5 0.3 Matt Reed 8 5.1 5.1 0.5 0.3 0.3 Keaston Willis 2 12.5 3.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 Jarred Hall 8 2.8 3.0 0.3 0.4 0.0 Mohamed Keita 7 1.9 2.7 0.0 0.0 0.6

Tulsa season stats

Tulsa has won five games so far this season (5-3).

The Golden Hurricane are 5-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 0-1 in neutral-site games this year.

In its best victory of the season, Tulsa took down the Jackson State Tigers in a 72-52 win on November 16.

This season, the Golden Hurricane haven't played a game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Tulsa's remaining schedule includes one game against Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Tulsa games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Missouri State H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Mississippi Valley State H 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 New Mexico State H 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Southwestern Oklahoma State H 8:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Memphis H 8:00 PM

