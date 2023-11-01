The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) will be at home against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, December 16 (beginning at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming Tulsa games

Tulsa's next matchup information

Opponent: Missouri State Bears

Missouri State Bears Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Donald W. Reynolds Center Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Tulsa players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% PJ Haggerty 8 15.9 4.9 2.8 2.4 0.0 39.3% (33-84) 25.0% (5-20) Cobe Williams 8 13.5 2.4 3.3 2.6 0.4 36.3% (33-91) 30.4% (14-46) Jared Garcia 8 9.3 6.8 1.1 0.4 1.3 36.4% (24-66) 28.1% (9-32) Isaiah Barnes 8 9.3 5.0 1.1 1.1 0.5 44.2% (23-52) 35.5% (11-31) Tyshawn Archie 8 9.0 1.3 1.4 1.8 0.1 57.4% (27-47) 35.0% (7-20)

