The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) will be at home against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, December 16 (beginning at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

If you're looking to catch the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Tulsa games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Missouri State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Mississippi Valley State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 New Mexico State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Southwestern Oklahoma State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Memphis H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 East Carolina A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Charlotte A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Tulane H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 UTSA H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 SMU A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Rice A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Wichita State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Florida Atlantic A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 North Texas H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 11 UAB H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Tulsa's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Missouri State Bears
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Donald W. Reynolds Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Tulsa's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Tulsa players

Shop for Tulsa gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
PJ Haggerty 8 15.9 4.9 2.8 2.4 0.0 39.3% (33-84) 25.0% (5-20)
Cobe Williams 8 13.5 2.4 3.3 2.6 0.4 36.3% (33-91) 30.4% (14-46)
Jared Garcia 8 9.3 6.8 1.1 0.4 1.3 36.4% (24-66) 28.1% (9-32)
Isaiah Barnes 8 9.3 5.0 1.1 1.1 0.5 44.2% (23-52) 35.5% (11-31)
Tyshawn Archie 8 9.0 1.3 1.4 1.8 0.1 57.4% (27-47) 35.0% (7-20)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.