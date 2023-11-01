The UC Davis Aggies (3-5) will next be in action on the road against the Pacific Tigers, on Saturday, December 16 at 5:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the UC Davis Aggies in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming UC Davis games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UC Davis' next matchup information

Opponent: Pacific Tigers

Pacific Tigers Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Alex G. Spanos Center

Alex G. Spanos Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UC Davis' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UC Davis players

Shop for UC Davis gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Elijah Pepper 8 21.4 5.0 1.6 2.0 0.4 43.2% (54-125) 37.7% (26-69) Ty Johnson 8 14.8 3.3 2.6 1.3 0.1 50.0% (42-84) 13.3% (2-15) Kane Milling 8 7.8 3.5 1.1 1.6 0.9 31.8% (21-66) 31.3% (10-32) Leo DeBruhl 8 6.8 2.1 2.6 1.1 0.1 43.6% (17-39) 29.4% (5-17) Ade Adebayo 7 6.1 4.6 1.9 0.6 1.0 48.1% (13-27) 60.0% (3-5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.