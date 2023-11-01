Just because you're sitting on the sofa watching the UC Irvine game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Anteaters with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

UC Irvine team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Justin Hohn 10 13.9 3.7 1.2 1.0 0.0 Derin Saran 10 11.4 3.7 1.8 0.9 0.2 Andre Henry 10 9.7 4.1 1.5 1.4 0.1 Devin Tillis 9 10.7 5.9 2.0 0.6 0.0 Dean Keeler 10 6.8 4.9 0.8 0.3 1.1 Pierre Crockrell II 10 5.3 1.5 5.1 0.5 0.0 Bent Leuchten 4 10.0 4.0 1.3 0.3 1.0 Dylan Thoerner 10 3.8 0.8 0.3 0.5 0.1 Hayden Welling 10 3.5 1.8 0.0 0.1 0.3 Ofure Ujadughele 10 3.4 3.4 1.9 1.1 0.0

UC Irvine season stats

This season, UC Irvine has a 6-4 record so far.

The Anteaters are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-4 on the road this year (3-0 in neutral-site games).

UC Irvine, in its best win of the season, beat the Toledo Rockets 77-71 on November 22.

The Anteaters, so far this season, have played no games against Top 25 teams.

There are 22 games left on UC Irvine's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming UC Irvine games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 South Dakota H 10:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 New Mexico A 9:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 UC Riverside H 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 CSU Bakersfield A 10:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 CSU Fullerton H 10:00 PM

