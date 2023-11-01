A matchup at home versus the South Dakota Coyotes is on deck for the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4), on Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 PM ET.

Upcoming UC Irvine games

UC Irvine's next matchup information

Opponent: South Dakota Coyotes

South Dakota Coyotes Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Bren Events Center

Bren Events Center Broadcast: ESPN+

Top UC Irvine players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Justin Hohn 10 13.9 3.7 1.2 1.0 0.0 47.7% (51-107) 38.5% (20-52) Derin Saran 10 11.4 3.7 1.8 0.9 0.2 55.3% (47-85) 38.5% (5-13) Andre Henry 10 9.7 4.1 1.5 1.4 0.1 46.5% (33-71) 44.4% (12-27) Devin Tillis 9 10.7 5.9 2.0 0.6 0.0 56.7% (34-60) 37.0% (10-27) Dean Keeler 10 6.8 4.9 0.8 0.3 1.1 50.9% (28-55) -

