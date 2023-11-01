Do you live and breathe all things UC Riverside? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and hats -- to show your support for the Highlanders. For additional info, including up-to-date team stats, continue reading.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Isaiah Moses 10 13.2 3.3 4.5 1.0 0.0 Barrington Hargress 10 10.5 2.6 4.2 1.1 0.0 Kyle Owens 10 7.3 4.6 0.3 0.3 0.0 Nate Pickens 10 6.5 3.3 2.1 0.8 0.2 Benjamin Griscti 9 7.1 3.6 0.3 0.3 0.7 Wil Tattersall 10 6.0 3.6 1.0 0.4 0.1 Vladimer Salaridze 10 4.9 3.0 0.6 0.9 0.4 Jhaylon Martinez 10 4.6 4.3 0.3 0.1 0.2 Kaleb Smith 10 3.3 1.6 0.2 0.3 0.0 Luke Turner 10 2.3 2.4 0.9 0.2 0.0

UC Riverside has put together a 4-6 record this season.

The Highlanders are 3-0 at home, 0-6 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks on December 3, UC Riverside secured its best win of the season, which was a 68-62 home victory.

When facing teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Highlanders are winless in one game.

UC Riverside's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 squads.

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Cal Baptist H 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Idaho H 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 UC Irvine A 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 UCSB H 8:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 UC Davis H 10:00 PM

