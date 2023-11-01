Buy Tickets for UC Riverside Highlanders Basketball Games
Next up for the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6) is a game at home versus the Cal Baptist Lancers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.
Upcoming UC Riverside games
UC Riverside's next matchup information
- Opponent: Cal Baptist Lancers
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: UCR Student Recreation Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top UC Riverside players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Isaiah Moses
|10
|13.2
|3.3
|4.5
|1.0
|0.0
|41.9% (44-105)
|39.6% (19-48)
|Barrington Hargress
|10
|10.5
|2.6
|4.2
|1.1
|0.0
|43.5% (40-92)
|38.7% (12-31)
|Kyle Owens
|10
|7.3
|4.6
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|41.3% (26-63)
|42.3% (11-26)
|Nate Pickens
|10
|6.5
|3.3
|2.1
|0.8
|0.2
|26.5% (18-68)
|26.5% (9-34)
|Benjamin Griscti
|9
|7.1
|3.6
|0.3
|0.3
|0.7
|48.1% (25-52)
|32.1% (9-28)
