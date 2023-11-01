Next up for the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6) is a game at home versus the Cal Baptist Lancers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

If you're looking to catch the UC Riverside Highlanders in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming UC Riverside games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Cal Baptist H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Idaho H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 UC Irvine A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 UCSB H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 UC Davis H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Long Beach State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Cal Poly H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Hawaii A 12:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 CSU Bakersfield A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 CSU Northridge H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 UCSD A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Long Beach State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 CSU Northridge A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 CSU Bakersfield H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 UC Irvine H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UC Riverside's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Cal Baptist Lancers
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: UCR Student Recreation Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UC Riverside's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UC Riverside players

Shop for UC Riverside gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Isaiah Moses 10 13.2 3.3 4.5 1.0 0.0 41.9% (44-105) 39.6% (19-48)
Barrington Hargress 10 10.5 2.6 4.2 1.1 0.0 43.5% (40-92) 38.7% (12-31)
Kyle Owens 10 7.3 4.6 0.3 0.3 0.0 41.3% (26-63) 42.3% (11-26)
Nate Pickens 10 6.5 3.3 2.1 0.8 0.2 26.5% (18-68) 26.5% (9-34)
Benjamin Griscti 9 7.1 3.6 0.3 0.3 0.7 48.1% (25-52) 32.1% (9-28)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.