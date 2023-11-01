Exclusive Offers on UCLA Bruins Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Do you live and breathe all things UCLA?
UCLA team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Sebastian Mack
|8
|13.6
|4.5
|2.1
|1.8
|0.0
|Adem Bona
|8
|13.1
|6.4
|0.9
|0.6
|1.6
|Lazar Stefanovic
|8
|11.5
|6.3
|1.8
|1.5
|0.1
|Dylan Andrews
|7
|9.9
|1.6
|4.3
|0.9
|0.1
|Aday Mara
|8
|5.5
|3.4
|0.9
|0.3
|1.0
|Will McClendon
|8
|5.0
|3.0
|1.4
|0.5
|0.1
|Kenneth Nwuba
|8
|2.9
|1.4
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|Berke Buyuktuncel
|4
|5.3
|3.3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.8
|Ilane Fibleuil
|7
|2.6
|3.7
|0.4
|0.6
|0.4
|Jan Vide
|6
|2.8
|1.0
|1.3
|0.2
|0.0
UCLA season stats
- UCLA has won five games so far this season (5-3).
- The Bruins are 4-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.
- When it comes to its best win this season, UCLA beat the UC Riverside Highlanders at home on November 30. The final score was 66-65.
- The Bruins are winless this season in two games against Top 25 teams.
- Looking at the AP's Top 25, UCLA has one game remaining against ranked teams in 2023-24.
Upcoming UCLA games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 16
|Ohio State
|N
|3:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 19
|CSU Northridge
|H
|10:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 22
|Maryland
|H
|9:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 28
|Oregon State
|A
|10:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 30
|Oregon
|A
|4:00 PM
