On deck for the UCLA Bruins (5-3) is a matchup versus the Ohio State Buckeyes, starting at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Upcoming UCLA games

UCLA's next matchup information

Opponent: Ohio State Buckeyes

Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Location: State Farm Arena

Broadcast: CBS

Top UCLA players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Sebastian Mack 8 13.6 4.5 2.1 1.8 0.0 38.4% (33-86) 23.5% (4-17) Adem Bona 8 13.1 6.4 0.9 0.6 1.6 58.6% (41-70) 0.0% (0-1) Lazar Stefanovic 8 11.5 6.3 1.8 1.5 0.1 37.3% (31-83) 35.5% (11-31) Dylan Andrews 7 9.9 1.6 4.3 0.9 0.1 44.6% (29-65) 29.0% (9-31) Aday Mara 8 5.5 3.4 0.9 0.3 1.0 55.6% (20-36) -

