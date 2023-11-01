When you're rooting for UCSB during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Gauchos' recent numbers and trends, below.

UCSB team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ajay Mitchell 6 21.2 4.7 4.2 1.0 0.2 Yohan Traore 7 15.6 4.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 Cole Anderson 8 11.6 2.3 1.6 0.5 0.0 Josh Pierre-Louis 7 11.1 5.0 4.0 1.1 0.1 Ariel Bland 8 7.6 8.5 2.1 0.9 1.6 Matija Belic 8 7.3 3.4 1.9 0.1 0.5 Jason Fontenet II 8 6.4 3.9 2.1 0.4 0.5 Evans Kipruto 8 4.9 3.4 0.9 0.1 0.4 Kilian Brockhoff 1 14.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 Konner Baroni 3 4.3 3.0 0.3 0.0 0.7

UCSB season stats

UCSB has five wins so far this season (5-3).

The Gauchos have a 4-1 record at home and a 1-2 record on the road.

When UCSB took down the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, the No. 96 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 70-59 on November 29, it was its signature win of the season thus far.

The Gauchos have had zero games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

UCSB's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 squads.

Upcoming UCSB games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Loyola Marymount N 4:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 Howard H 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 UC Davis A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 UC Riverside A 8:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 UCSD H 10:00 PM

