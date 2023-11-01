Buy Tickets for UCSB Gauchos Basketball Games
On deck for the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) is a matchup versus the Loyola Marymount Lions, beginning at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.
Upcoming UCSB games
UCSB's next matchup information
- Opponent: Loyola Marymount Lions
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Location: Footprint Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top UCSB players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ajay Mitchell
|6
|21.2
|4.7
|4.2
|1.0
|0.2
|56.0% (42-75)
|46.2% (6-13)
|Yohan Traore
|7
|15.6
|4.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|67.2% (45-67)
|0.0% (0-2)
|Cole Anderson
|8
|11.6
|2.3
|1.6
|0.5
|0.0
|39.8% (33-83)
|39.2% (20-51)
|Josh Pierre-Louis
|7
|11.1
|5.0
|4.0
|1.1
|0.1
|56.1% (32-57)
|46.2% (6-13)
|Ariel Bland
|8
|7.6
|8.5
|2.1
|0.9
|1.6
|61.0% (25-41)
|33.3% (1-3)
