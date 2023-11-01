On deck for the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) is a matchup versus the Loyola Marymount Lions, beginning at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

If you're looking to see the UCSB Gauchos in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming UCSB games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UCSB's next matchup information

Opponent: Loyola Marymount Lions

Loyola Marymount Lions Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Location: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UCSB's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UCSB players

Shop for UCSB gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ajay Mitchell 6 21.2 4.7 4.2 1.0 0.2 56.0% (42-75) 46.2% (6-13) Yohan Traore 7 15.6 4.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 67.2% (45-67) 0.0% (0-2) Cole Anderson 8 11.6 2.3 1.6 0.5 0.0 39.8% (33-83) 39.2% (20-51) Josh Pierre-Louis 7 11.1 5.0 4.0 1.1 0.1 56.1% (32-57) 46.2% (6-13) Ariel Bland 8 7.6 8.5 2.1 0.9 1.6 61.0% (25-41) 33.3% (1-3)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.