UCSD's 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign resumes (the Tritons are currently 5-5) on Monday, December 18 at 9:00 PM ET, away versus the Sacramento State Hornets.

Upcoming UCSD games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 18 Sacramento State A 9:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Cal A 5:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 CSU Bakersfield H 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 UCSB A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 CSU Fullerton A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Long Beach State H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Cal Poly A 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 UC Irvine A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Hawaii H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UC Riverside H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UC Davis A 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 CSU Northridge H 10:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Long Beach State A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Hawaii A 12:00 AM
Thu, Feb 15 UCSB H 10:00 PM

UCSD's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Sacramento State Hornets
  • Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: The Nest
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top UCSD players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Bryce Pope 10 17.8 4.6 1.5 0.7 0.4 40.6% (65-160) 33.8% (24-71)
Francis Nwaokorie 10 14.4 4.3 1.0 0.6 1.1 44.8% (47-105) 32.2% (19-59)
Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones 10 11.9 5.6 3.3 0.9 0.2 51.9% (40-77) 12.5% (1-8)
Hayden Gray 10 10.8 3.7 3.0 1.6 0.8 51.2% (42-82) 22.7% (5-22)
J'Raan Brooks 10 4.9 4.1 0.7 0.4 0.5 46.2% (18-39) 46.2% (6-13)

