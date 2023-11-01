Buy Tickets for UCSD Tritons Basketball Games
UCSD's 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign resumes (the Tritons are currently 5-5) on Monday, December 18 at 9:00 PM ET, away versus the Sacramento State Hornets.
Upcoming UCSD games
UCSD's next matchup information
- Opponent: Sacramento State Hornets
- Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: The Nest
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top UCSD players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Bryce Pope
|10
|17.8
|4.6
|1.5
|0.7
|0.4
|40.6% (65-160)
|33.8% (24-71)
|Francis Nwaokorie
|10
|14.4
|4.3
|1.0
|0.6
|1.1
|44.8% (47-105)
|32.2% (19-59)
|Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones
|10
|11.9
|5.6
|3.3
|0.9
|0.2
|51.9% (40-77)
|12.5% (1-8)
|Hayden Gray
|10
|10.8
|3.7
|3.0
|1.6
|0.8
|51.2% (42-82)
|22.7% (5-22)
|J'Raan Brooks
|10
|4.9
|4.1
|0.7
|0.4
|0.5
|46.2% (18-39)
|46.2% (6-13)
