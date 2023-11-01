UCSD's 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign resumes (the Tritons are currently 5-5) on Monday, December 18 at 9:00 PM ET, away versus the Sacramento State Hornets.

If you're looking to catch the UCSD Tritons in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming UCSD games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UCSD's next matchup information

Opponent: Sacramento State Hornets

Sacramento State Hornets Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: The Nest

The Nest Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UCSD's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UCSD players

Shop for UCSD gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Bryce Pope 10 17.8 4.6 1.5 0.7 0.4 40.6% (65-160) 33.8% (24-71) Francis Nwaokorie 10 14.4 4.3 1.0 0.6 1.1 44.8% (47-105) 32.2% (19-59) Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones 10 11.9 5.6 3.3 0.9 0.2 51.9% (40-77) 12.5% (1-8) Hayden Gray 10 10.8 3.7 3.0 1.6 0.8 51.2% (42-82) 22.7% (5-22) J'Raan Brooks 10 4.9 4.1 0.7 0.4 0.5 46.2% (18-39) 46.2% (6-13)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.