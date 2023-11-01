Just because you're lounging in your recliner watching the UMBC game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Retrievers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

UMBC team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dion Brown 13 16.5 5.6 2.2 1.5 0.4 Khydarius Smith 13 13.1 4.6 0.5 0.4 0.9 Marcus Banks 13 10.7 2.9 1.2 0.4 0.2 Bryce Johnson 11 10.5 2.1 1.8 0.7 0.4 Franck Emmou 12 7.0 1.3 1.4 0.1 0.0 Devan Sapp 13 5.7 3.6 0.6 0.6 0.0 Anthony Valentine 13 5.2 3.9 2.6 0.8 0.0 Marlon Short 13 3.9 3.0 0.8 0.5 0.0 Max Lorca-Lloyd 10 3.7 3.9 1.2 0.2 1.7 Ashton Reese 12 2.8 1.1 0.7 0.3 0.2

UMBC season stats

UMBC is 5-8 this season.

The Retrievers have a 4-2 record at home and a 1-6 record on the road.

UMBC's signature win this season came against the Sacred Heart Pioneers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 330) in the RPI. UMBC brought home the 85-80 win at home on November 17.

This season, the Retrievers haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UMBC has 18 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming UMBC games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 20 Iowa A 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 American H 7:30 PM Sat, Jan 6 Bryant H 1:00 PM Thu, Jan 11 Vermont A 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 13 UMass-Lowell A 2:00 PM

