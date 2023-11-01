A game at the Iowa Hawkeyes is on deck for the UMBC Retrievers (5-8), on Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the UMBC Retrievers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming UMBC games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Wed, Dec 20 Iowa A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 American H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Bryant H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Vermont A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 UMass-Lowell A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Maine H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 New Hampshire H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 NJIT H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Bryant A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Albany (NY) A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 UMass-Lowell H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Vermont H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Binghamton A 6:07 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Albany (NY) H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 22 Maine A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UMBC's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Iowa Hawkeyes
  • Day/Time: December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • Broadcast: BTN

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UMBC's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UMBC players

Shop for UMBC gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dion Brown 13 16.5 5.6 2.2 1.5 0.4 49.4% (86-174) 24.5% (12-49)
Khydarius Smith 13 13.1 4.6 0.5 0.4 0.9 59.0% (72-122) 12.5% (1-8)
Marcus Banks 13 10.7 2.9 1.2 0.4 0.2 33.6% (42-125) 37.0% (27-73)
Bryce Johnson 11 10.5 2.1 1.8 0.7 0.4 45.3% (39-86) 36.8% (14-38)
Franck Emmou 12 7.0 1.3 1.4 0.1 0.0 49.1% (27-55) 41.7% (10-24)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.