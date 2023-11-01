Buy Tickets for UMBC Retrievers Basketball Games
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
A game at the Iowa Hawkeyes is on deck for the UMBC Retrievers (5-8), on Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET.
Upcoming UMBC games
UMBC's next matchup information
- Opponent: Iowa Hawkeyes
- Day/Time: December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Broadcast: BTN
Top UMBC players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Dion Brown
|13
|16.5
|5.6
|2.2
|1.5
|0.4
|49.4% (86-174)
|24.5% (12-49)
|Khydarius Smith
|13
|13.1
|4.6
|0.5
|0.4
|0.9
|59.0% (72-122)
|12.5% (1-8)
|Marcus Banks
|13
|10.7
|2.9
|1.2
|0.4
|0.2
|33.6% (42-125)
|37.0% (27-73)
|Bryce Johnson
|11
|10.5
|2.1
|1.8
|0.7
|0.4
|45.3% (39-86)
|36.8% (14-38)
|Franck Emmou
|12
|7.0
|1.3
|1.4
|0.1
|0.0
|49.1% (27-55)
|41.7% (10-24)
