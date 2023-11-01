The USC Trojans (5-4) will be on the road against the the Auburn Tigers on Sunday, December 17 (tipping off at 1:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming USC games

USC's next matchup information

Opponent: Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Neville Arena

Neville Arena Broadcast: ESPN

Top USC players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Boogie Ellis 8 21.4 4.3 3.4 1.6 0.0 47.1% (57-121) 46.3% (31-67) Isaiah Collier 9 17.0 3.0 4.2 1.6 0.3 49.5% (52-105) 32.0% (8-25) Kobe Johnson 7 12.3 5.0 3.0 2.9 1.0 43.5% (30-69) 31.3% (10-32) Joshua Morgan 9 6.1 4.9 0.7 0.1 2.6 72.4% (21-29) - Vincent Iwuchukwu 7 7.6 5.0 0.3 0.1 0.6 60.0% (18-30) -

